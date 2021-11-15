Ohio dog wins ‘Pupweiser’ Budweiser contest

November 26 2021 12:00 am

An Ohio dog is getting the praise he deserves for being the good boy he is by being featured on Budweiser’s 2021 limited-edition holiday cans

Wilson, a Saint Bernard from Ohio, won the ‘Pupweiser’ contest from Budweiser.

Wilson is featured with 3 other holiday cans that include the World-Famous Budweiser Clydesdales and a dalmatian.

Budweiser also started their contest searing for the next dog to be featured on the 2022 holiday cans.

Those who want to enter will need to go to Budweiser’s website, upload a photo of your doggy to the website, and then share your dog using the hashtag #pupweisercontest

