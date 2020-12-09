Ohio Education Associate issues statement on “Putting Education First.”

COLUMBUS, OHIO, (WTRF)- The recent spike in covid-19 cases has led to a new proposal by the Education Association.

They’re asking the state to adopt a new pandemic response plan, which the Association says includes several new measures for schools to take.

The OEA wants in-person instruction stopped immediately through January 11th, which would include a period of two-week quarantine after Christmas.

Another point includes requiring local health boards to sign off on a new response plan for each school. The OEA is also asking the federal and state authorities to prioritize school funds to meet emergency needs of the students.

“We need to reprioritze education when we’re thinking about all we’re doing to contain the spread of covid-19 and we need to make sure that the resources are there, not just for schools to provide all that’s needed for our students but also for local health departments,” said Scott DiMauro, President of the OEA.

The plan is divided into four phases, reset, restart, re-prioritize, and resource.