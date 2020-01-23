Ohio Education Association Vice President Jeff Wensing discusses changes to the Ohio school voucher program ahead of Feb. 1 enrollment window opening.
BACKGROUND: EdChoice advocates push for legislative aid in keeping program
FOR REFERENCE: Ohio releases 2019 school report cards
- Ohio auditor says former fiscal officer owes more than 10 thousand dollars to York Township
- FedEx warns consumers about fake package delivery notices.
- Ohio Education Association discusses changes to the Ohio school voucher program
- ‘Doomsday Clock’ moved 20 seconds closer to catastrophe
- Wheeling Mayor to attend White House discussion on transforming America’s communities