Ohio family accused of creating fake businesses to defraud COVID-19 loan program out of $7 million

EUCLID, Ohio — A family is facing federal charges for allegedly creating fake agricultural businesses in Ohio to qualify for COVID-19 relief loans.

According to the criminal complaint, the defendants include Zaur Kalantarli, Nigar Kalantarli, Ali Kalantarli, Kandy Rogriguez, Aydin Kalantarov and Gunay Kalantarli.

They’re accused of receiving 53 loans through the Small Business Administration’s Economic Injury Disaster Loan program, which totaled $7,447,400.00.

Federal agents discovered during the course of their investigation that none of the businesses were actually legitimate.

Arrest warrants were subsequently issued.

The defendants are charged with wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire or bank fraud.