Ohio father and fiancée plead guilty to the death of a 10-year-old boy

An Ohio man and a woman have pleaded guilty to charges in what authorities called the “extreme abuse” death of a 10-year-old boy.

The Dayton Daily News reports that 32-year-old Al-Mutahan McLean pleaded guilty Wednesday in Montgomery County court to murder, kidnapping, rape and child endangerment in the December 2019 death of his son, Takoda Collins.

McLean, who was to go on trial this month, will face 40 to 51 years to life in prison when he is sentenced Sept. 29.

Hours earlier, his fiancée, 30-year-old Amanda Hinze, pleaded guilty in a separate hearing to involuntary manslaughter and child endangerment