Ohio Infant Fatally Beaten

CLEVELAND (AP) – Authorities say a man charged in the death of his infant son will now face an aggravated murder count after the child’s death was ruled a homicide.

The upgraded charge against Earnest Alexander was announced Friday. The 35-year-old Cleveland man initially was charged with child endangerment in the death of 3-month-old King Kai Alexander. The charge was upgraded after the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner ruled the child died of blunt force trauma.

The infant’s 29-year-old mother, Shatika Moss, is charged with felony tampering with evidence. She’s accused of deleting text messages with Alexander from her phone that are “evidence of murder,” according to court documents.