Donald Platt, 37, was sentenced to at least four years in prison after his son accidentally shot and killed an 11-year-old boy.

According to newsandsentinel, Platt was found guilty of first-degree felony involuntary manslaughter and third-degree felony endangering children.

In an Athens County Prosecutor’s Office release, Platt was said to have left a loaded, unsecured firearm in his home with which his 14-year-old son accidentally shot and killed 11-year-old Eli Spangler, newsandsentinel reports.

The son admitted to reckless homicide and was adjudicated delinquent in Athens County Juvenile Court.

Platt was sentenced to four to six years in prison out of a maximum of 16 1/2 years by Athens County Common Pleas Court Judge George McCarthy according to the release.