Ohio files suit to stop federal funding of abortions

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said a federal rule change allowing for taxpayer dollars to be used to encourage and support abortions has prompted to sue the Biden administration.

11 other states have joined his fight.

The lawsuit does not challenge the right to an abortion, which the U.S. Supreme Court created in Roe v. Wade. Instead, it seeks to reinstate rule changes made in 2019 that required federally funded family-planning clinics to (1) be physically and financially independent of abortion clinics and (2) refrain from referring patients for abortions.

Yost says the purpose of both of those rules was to build walls to prevent the funding of abortion with taxpayer money — which Yost says remains illegal.

“You can’t ‘follow the money’ when all the money is dumped into one pot and mixed together,” said Yost, the former Auditor of State. “Federal law prohibits taxpayer funding of abortion — and that law means means nothing if the federal money isn’t kept separate. That, frankly, is the real reason behind the rule.”

Ohio’s challenge is joined by Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Kansas, Kentucky, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and West Virginia.