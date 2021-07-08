Ohio firefighters deploy to California

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Forestry is sending crews to support the wildfire battle in California.

More than 73,000 acres have burned this year in the Golden State, according to California Fire.

Currently, there are three large wildfires burning in the northern part of the state.

The entire state is under an extreme or exceptional drought.

ODNR has sent three highly skilled firefighters along with one engine to help with fire suppression.

“Ohio is well prepared with trained and experienced crews, support staff, and resources for wildfire situations,” said Greg Guess, wildfire supervisor for the Ohio Division of Forestry.

Crews and overhead staff are typically assigned for two weeks.