CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – A car was sinking fast in a pond in Canfield Friday night.

Canfield Firefighters were called to the scene on Blueberry Hill Drive around 10:30 p.m.

The female driver inside and her car were still sinking and the water had reached her neck, according to Asst. Fire Chief Matt Rarick.

The firefighters quickly dropped their gear and rescued the woman from the car. A towing truck later pulled the car from the pond.

The woman escaped with no injuries.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.



