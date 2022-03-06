CINCINNATI, Ohio (ABC/AP) -- One flag factory in southwest Ohio has seen a major increase in orders for Ukrainian flags. At the start of the week, The National Flag Company received just over 100 orders for the Ukrainian flag. By Wednesday, those orders were over 500, according to Artie Schaller, the company's president. Schaller said the company fulfilled seven orders for Ukrainian flags in 2021. The company opened its doors in 1869 and has been operated by a member of the Schaller family since. Artie Schaller, President of The National Flag Company explained how Ukrainian flag sales went from a trickle to a tidal wave this year,

"Came in Monday and had just emails from different retailers across the country. Total up to a little, little over a hundred, and then by Tuesday, Wednesday, up till today, we're totaling over 500 flags right now," Schaller said.

"So with our Ukrainian flags, we have made them, we've always made them, there just wasn't the demand here. So last year, our total was seven flags," said Schaller. "Being able to, to be that support system, so whether people here in the U.S. want to, hey, we want to show our support, we're going to fly the Ukrainian flag and just coming to The National Flag to do it, is you know, is sort of an honor," he concluded.