Ohio flu-related hospitalizations continue to rise

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — State health officials say flu-related hospitalizations continue to rise in Ohio.
The Ohio Department of Health on Friday said hospitalizations during the week of Feb. 2-8 increased 19% from the previous week with nearly 1,000 hospitalizations.
There have been nearly 5,500 hospitalizations since the official start of the flu season Sept. 29, more than double the number of hospitalizations during the same period last flu season.
Some of the highest hospitalization rates are in two of the state’s most populous counties, Cuyahoga which includes Cleveland, and Montgomery, which includes Dayton.
