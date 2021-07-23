Ohio girl dies in produce stand crash; mother in critical condition

LITHOPOLIS, Ohio (AP) — A driver lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a roadside produce stand being operated by a woman and her young daughter.

The crash killed the child and left the mother critically injured. The Ohio State Highway Patrol reports the accident in Lithopolis, Ohio, occurred around noon Thursday.

The 67-year-old driver, Kim Horton of Canal Winchester, failed to negotiate a curve and went off the road, hitting the two victims before striking a house and a tree.

He was treated for minor injuries.

The child was pronounced dead at the scene, while her 38-year-old mother, Elizabeth Jones, of Carroll, was hospitalized with undisclosed injuries.

The child’s name hasn’t been released. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.