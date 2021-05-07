Ohio GOP may censure own for supporting Trump impeachment

FILE – President Donald Trump walks to board Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House on Jan. 12, 2021, in Washington. Media critic Brian Stelter is updating his book “Hoax: Donald Trump, Fox News and the Dangerous Distortion of Truth” in preparation for the paperback edition. The changes reflect the end of Trump’s presidency and the false claims of voter fraud and the rise of Tucker Carlson to become Fox’s most prominent personality. Announced on Sunday, Feb, 21, 2021, the revised edition will be released in June. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File )

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio Republican Party’s Central Committee is preparing to decide whether to censure the 10 GOP congressional members who voted in February to impeach former President Donald Trump.

A vote is set for Friday. Seven of the 10 representatives have already been censured or rebuked by local or state parties, while efforts against two others failed.

That leaves Ohio Rep. Anthony Gonzalez, of Cleveland.

Former Republican Chair Jane Timken faces criticism from rivals in the GOP primary for U.S. Senate for initially defending and not rebuking Gonzalez. Timken has since called for his resignation and touted her loyalty to Trump.