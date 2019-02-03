Ohio Gov. DeWine orders flags flown at half-staff in honor of fallen officer

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTRF) - Following the death of Clermont County Dectective Bill Brewer, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has ordered that all U.S. and Ohio flags at public buildings and grounds in Clermont County and at the Ohio Statehouse be flown at half-staff.

The order is effective now until sunset on the date of Officer Brewer's interment.

Dectective Brewer was killed in the line of duty during a SWAT standoff with Wade Edward Winn, 23, in Pierce Township. Winn has been taken in custody.

Lt. Nick DeRose was also wounded during the standoff. Lt. DeRose was taken to the hospital where he was treated and released.

Brewer leaves behind a wife and 5-year-old son.