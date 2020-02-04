Ohio governor delays 3 more executions amid drug shortage

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has delayed three additional executions as the state struggles to find an adequate supply of drugs for lethal injection.

The Republican governor’s latest warrants of reprieve were issued Friday for condemned prisoners Gregory Lott, John Stumpf, and Warren “Keith” Henness.

The inmates had been scheduled to die in March, April and May, respectively. DeWine once again has blamed the reprieves on the state’s inability to obtain drugs from pharmaceutical companies.

GOP House Speaker Larry Householder has said it may be time to reconsider capital punishment in light of the drug shortage.