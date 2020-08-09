Ohio Governor DeWine has faith in mail-in-voting for presidential election

CEDARVILLE, OHIO–On CNN’s State on the Union on Sunday, the GOP governor of Ohio Mike DeWine said he has faith in mail-in voting for presidential election.

“I can only speak to Ohio and we have long experience in voting by mail. You can get an absentee ballot. It’s worked exceedingly well in Ohio. People could also go in at the board of elections and vote. I think you’re going to see more of that because of the coronavirus and people not wanting to go out, but we have a long, long experience in doing that in Ohio, ” said DeWine.

When asked if he is comfortable with the current system and has any concern about fraud, he said he is fine with the system but there is always concern about fraud.

“I’m comfortable. Look, you always have to worry about fraud. You have to be vigilant. We have a great Secretary of State, Frank LaRose, and good local boards, Democrat and Republican, checking on each other. It’s going to work,” DeWine said.