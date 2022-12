Ohio — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine signed an Executive Order on December 22.

The newest order is to suspend the normal rulemaking process to allow the State of Ohio Board of Pharmacy to classify all products containing an unregulated drug that produces opioid-like effects, tianeptine, as a Schedule I controlled substance.

This is pursuant to OAC 4729:9-1-01.03.

You can visit the following press release for further information: www.pharmacy.ohio.gov/TIA.