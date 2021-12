Gov. Mike DeWine speaks at a press conference about law enforcement recruitment on June 23, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (NBC4 screenshot)

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and First Lady Fran DeWine were exposed Monday evening to a person who has since tested positive for COVID-19.

Both DeWine’s have no symptoms and tested negative for the virus this morning.

The DeWine’s will continue to be tested daily and postpone public events.