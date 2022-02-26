COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTRF) — On Saturday, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine (R) issued a statement on Twitter saying he is calling for Russian vodka sales and purchases to be stopped in the Buckeye State.

This action is a response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine earlier this week.

DeWine directed this order to the Ohio Department of Commerce and applies to two brands of Russian vodka, Russian Standard Vodka and Green Mark Vodka.

Dewine’s post says that Ohio Liquor “estimates that there are approximately 6,400 bottles of vodka made by Russian Standard currently for sale in Ohio’s 487 liquor agencies across the state. Retailers have been asked to immediately pull Green Mark Vodka and Russian Standard Vodka from their shelves.”

This move follows similar bans on Russian liquor across the US and Canada. Texas Governor Greg Abbott also banned purchase and sales of Russian liquor.

Our affiliate, WCMH in Columbus, reports that “the Ukrainian flag will be flown at the Ohio Statehouse and the Governor’s house in Bexley on Sunday in a show of solidarity with citizens in as well as Ohio’s Ukrainian population.”

DeWine also declared Sunday, February 27, as Ohio’s Day of Prayer for the people of Ukraine.