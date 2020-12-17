Ohio governor on coronavirus numbers: ‘Nothing to be happy about’

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine held a briefing on the coronavirus pandemic Thursday afternoon.

In the last 24 hours, 11,412 cases, 117 deaths, 370 hospitalizations and 38 intensive care unit admissions were reported to the state health department. The daily cases is above the seven-day average of 10,164.

According to the Ohio Department of Health, there have been 596,178 total confirmed and probable coronavirus cases, and 7,894 fatalities in the state since pandemic began. It is presumed that 426,525 people have recovered.

“There’s nothing to be happy about as we look at these numbers,” DeWine said. “The Thanksgiving bump that we feared was not what we expected. There still was a bump.” He credited the state-ordered curfew and mask compliance for slowing the virus down.

Richland County was the only county in the purple level of the Ohio Public Health Advisory System on Thursday. Medina, Portage, Stark and Summit, which were purple last week, were moved to the red level.