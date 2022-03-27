(WTRF) — It’s killing Ohioans…

Distracted driving is another huge issue Governor Mike DeWine spoke on during The State of the State Address this week.

He says that’s why House Bill 283 which prohibits driving while using an electronic communications device, is so important.

These laws are put in place to keep everyone safe not just the ones operating the vehicles.

It’s particularly dangerous for our construction workers who are working in construction zones along the highway. Some one that is looking down, you know BOOM, they are right into that zone Gov. Mike DeWine — Ohio (R)

He says this is about protecting lives and getting these bills passed in the way to do it.