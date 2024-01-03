COLUMBUS (WTRF) – In a 7News exclusive, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine spoke out Wednesday on every issue from the transgender bill to filling job openings.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine



7News Reporter DK Wright spent nearly an hour conducting an interview at the Governor’s residence, and no question was off limits.



One of the many issues was the legalization of marijuana.



DeWine said right now it’s legal to possess, use and even grow marijuana, but it’s not yet legal to sell it, which gives a huge advantage to black market sellers.



So although the governor was opposed to legalization, he believes the state needs to quickly put the framework in place to make it happen safely.

“We don’t want the black market to take over and when people buy marijuana, we want them to at least know they’re getting a clean product. So when you buy marijuana today, you don’t know the THC level, you don’t know if they used pesticides to grow it, you do not know if there’s been other drugs put into the marijuana, so not really a good situation at all.” Governor Mike DeWine (R-Ohio)

So Governor DeWine says he’s going to urge the Ohio Legislature to quickly take action to create rules and guidelines for selling marijuana safely.



It seems a strange stand for him to take, since he opposed legalization.



But he says the voters have spoken, it has happened, and now it’s important to move forward with it.



As it stands now, the sale of marijuana wouldn’t become legal until November or even December of this year.



He says that would give black market sellers a lot of time to do business illegally.