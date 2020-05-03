Ohio governor says his face mask order went ‘too far’

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said Sunday that a statewide order mandating face masks be worn in stores went “too far.”

“It became clear to me that that was just a bridge too far. People were not going to accept the government telling them what to do,” he said on ABC’s “This Week.”

Appearing from Cedarville, Ohio, Dewine told Co-Anchor Martha Raddatz, “that was just one (order) that went too far.”

While DeWine was one of the first governors to implement statewide closures amid the novel coronavirus outbreak — closing schools on March 12 and postponing state primaries on March 17 — he rescinded a statewide order on Tuesday requiring face masks be worn in stores, writing on Twitter that it became clear to him some Ohioans found it “offensive.”

Despite cancelling the order, he still urged his constituents to wear masks.

This week, the governor announced a phased approach to reopening Ohio, allowing manufacturing and construction businesses to resume work Monday. On May 11, consumer and retail stores will also be allowed to reopen.

The Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services announced Thursday that unemployment claims had passed a million over the last six weeks amid COVID-19.

According to the Ohio Department of Health, the state has over 19,000 cases of coronavirus with over 1,000 deaths.

Latest Posts: