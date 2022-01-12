Ohio Governor will support Republican winner regardless of who it is

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine says he will support any Republican nominee for U.S Senate even if they have criticized him.

“It’s important that Republicans control the U.S. Senate and Ohio may very well determine that, so as someone who spent 12 years in the U.S. Senate, I know the power the majority leader has and having the majority leader be a Republican is very, very important, particularly in countering some of the things the (President Joe) Biden administration might want to do,” Gov. Dewine told Ogden Newspapers

Some Republican candidates have criticized Gov. DeWine because of the COVID-19 guidelines he established at the beginning of the pandemic.

“It comes from my own experience,” the Governor said. “The majority leader has significant power and a lot more than the minority leader. The majority leader sets the agenda and that’s vitally important. Chuck Schumer (the current majority leader and a Democrat) or Mitch McConnell (the minority leader)? To me, that’s not a close call. I’m for Mitch McConnell being the majority leader.”

Gov. DeWine said he won’t endorse anyone in May because he’s ‘focused on getting re-elected’

Gov. DeWine is running this year for his second and final four-year term.

The Governor of Ohio said he also never considered running for Senate.