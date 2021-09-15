Ohio governor would issue mask mandate if law allowed

COLUMBUS, OH – NOVEMBER 06: Republican Gubernatorial-elect Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine gives his victory speech after winning the Ohio gubernatorial race at the Ohio Republican Party’s election night party at the Sheraton Capitol Square on November 6, 2018 in Columbus, Ohio. DeWine defeated Democratic Gubernatorial Candidate Richard Cordray to win the Ohio governorship. (Photo by Justin Merriman/Getty Images)

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has said he would issue a statewide mask mandate to slow spiking cases of the coronavirus if the Legislature hadn’t tied his hands through a strict restriction on public health orders.

DeWine says he fears that a fight with the Legislature over the restrictions could cause confusion and even send the state backward.

DeWine made his comments Tuesday as the Ohio Children’s Hospital Association called on eligible people to get vaccinated and to wear masks, particularly in schools.

Leaders of the state’s six children’s hospitals said children sick with COVID-19 are flooding hospitals and putting an unprecedented strain on providers.