Ohio grandpa trying to get to Super Bowl with GoFundMe

An Ohio grandfather could be on his way to the Super Bowl with some help from fans.

A GoFundMe has been set up by Elizabeth Eschenbrenner and she says her grandpa, no name given, is the biggest Bengals fan at the ‘ripe’ age of 86.

Elizabeth says the $40,000 goal will go to getting her grandfather to Inglewood with a caregiver and anything over the original goal will go towards getting her grampa the best seats.

The GoFundMe says grandpa has loved this team since he scouted for them in the Paul Brown era and season tickets at Nippert.

At the time of this article, $33,000 of the $40,000 was reached

You can check out the GoFundMe here