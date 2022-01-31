Ohio granite supplier explosion kills 1, 2 injured

Ohio Headlines

by:

Posted: / Updated:

An explosion in the parking lot of a granite supplier has killed one person and two other people are injured.

According to FOX8 the explosion happened at Korkan Granite, 4561 Crystal Parkway in Tallmadge at around 8:30 a.m.

Reports from Cleveland say the victims were trying to access a storage container outside the business when the explosion happened.

Korkan Granite ‘is dedicated to providing the luxurious look and durability of stone for residential and commercial projects,” the company’s website says.

Stick with 7News for updates.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

WTRF 7News Twitter