Ohio granite supplier explosion kills 1, 2 injured

An explosion in the parking lot of a granite supplier has killed one person and two other people are injured.

According to FOX8 the explosion happened at Korkan Granite, 4561 Crystal Parkway in Tallmadge at around 8:30 a.m.

Reports from Cleveland say the victims were trying to access a storage container outside the business when the explosion happened.

Korkan Granite ‘is dedicated to providing the luxurious look and durability of stone for residential and commercial projects,” the company’s website says.

