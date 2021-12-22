Ohio group submits petitions asking lawmakers to legalize pot

A group has submitted petitions asking Ohio lawmakers to pass a bill allowing adults to legally use and grow marijuana plants.

The Coalition to Regulate Marijuana Like Alcohol on Tuesday submitted more than 200,000 signatures to the Ohio Secretary of State.

That office and county boards of election will verify if the group submitted the nearly valid 133,000 signatures from 44 counties required to place the issue in front of lawmakers.

Should legislators reject the proposed measure, the group will need another 133,000 signatures to put the measure on a statewide ballot.