MONROE COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced Friday that the Ohio Department of Public Safety will begin collecting hundreds of pieces of personal protective gear for donation to members of the Ukraine civilian territorial defense.

In March, Governor DeWine requested an inventory from local and state law enforcement agencies on the amount of surplus or expired, but still functional, personal protective gear that could potentially be donated to Ukraine.

More than two dozen agencies responded, offering approximately 75 ballistic and riot helmets and 840 pieces of body armor, including vests and plates.

Ohio Lieutenant Governor Jon Husted talked about the importance of this effort.

“A lot of times personal protective gear doesn’t have an expiration date on it that law enforcement no longer uses, but it doesn’t mean that it’s defective. It doesn’t mean that it still can’t provide protection. So, a great way to reuse that is send it to the Ukraine so that people, who are facing military assault from Russia and civilians or who want to evacuate. Any of them could use it to protect themselves.” Jon Husted, Lieutenant Governor of Ohio

The protective gear will be donated to Ukraine and coordinated to the Fund to Aid Ukraine, a non-profit organization based in Parma, Ohio that is affiliated with the United Ukrainian Organizations of Ohio, a member of the Ukrainian Congress Committee of America.

If you would like to donate any unneeded personal protective gear you can contact your nearest Ohio State Highway Patrol for more information.