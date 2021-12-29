Ohio has most people hospitalized with COVID-19 since pandemic started

Ohio set a record on Wednesday with a pandemic record of most active hospitalizations due to COVID-19, according to the Ohio Hospital Association.

With the record, Ohio Govenor Mike DeWine requested an additional 1,250 Ohio National Guard members to assist Ohio hospitals.

He added that since June 1, Ohio data shows that 92.5% of patients in the hospital with COVID-19 are unvaccinated.

DeWine said the hospitalization increases are being driven by Ohioans who are unvaccinated.

As of Tuesday, COVID-19 patients were accounting for 20.4% of hospital beds in the state, with an available capacity of 20%, according to Department of Health data.