Ohio health commissioner fired over social media coronavirus post

CHARDON, Ohio— The public health commissioner for a northeastern Ohio county has been fired over a social media post he made that said insurance companies should not pay for coronavirus treatment for unvaccinated people.

The Geauga County Board of Health dismissed Tom Quade on Wednesday after a meeting that drew a large crowd.

Quade apologized for the statement he posted on Facebook and later deleted, telling officials “this was a mistake I own.”

Several people who spoke at the meeting urged the board to fire Quade, who has drawn some criticism for his outspoken support of people wearing face masks and getting vaccinated.

But his supporters cited his performance in the job and his overall handling of the pandemic.