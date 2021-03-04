Ohio Health Order Will Be Lifted When State Gets Down To 50 Cases Per 100,000 people

FILE- In this Dec. 13, 2019 file photo, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine speaks about his plans for the coming year during an interview at the Governor’s Residence in Columbus, Ohio. DeWine will give a statewide address Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, making it the second time he will make a public appeal about the severity of the coronavirus’ spread since the pandemic began in March. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

Columbus, OH (WTRF)- Ohio Governor, Mike DeWine announced during his statewide address Thursday that all Ohio Health Orders will be lifted when Ohio reaches 50 cases per 100,00 people.

“My fellow Ohioans, victory is in sight,” he said in regard to the pandemic.

“We have one battle-tested tool that’s proven to work so well. Study after study proves masks work,” DeWine said.

“Achieving this goal is really doable. We can do this and I know we will,” the governor said.

On Dec. 3, 2020, Ohio was at 731 cases per 100,000 over the previous two weeks. On Feb. 3, the state was at 445 per 100,000 and on Wednesday, the state was at 179 cases per 100,000, according to DeWine.