COLUMBUS – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently seeking the public’s assistance in locating a dangerous escapee.

On December 29, Jacob D. Davidson escaped from Twin Valley Behavioral Heath Hospital located at 2200 West Broad Street in Columbus. Davidson, 38, is described as a white male with blue eyes, 5’11” tall and 210 pounds. He was last seen with brown hair and a full beard.

Davidson was being held on numerous felony charges in relation to a November 10 shooting in Morrow County, that led to an officer-involved shooting with the Bucyrus Police Department. He was last seen wearing a red flannel shirt with a maroon t-shirt underneath, blue sweatpants and black Velcro tennis shoes.

Davidson should be considered dangerous. If spotted, do not approach and contact law enforcement immediately.

The Patrol is the investigating agency in this escape. If you have any information on Davidson’s hereabouts, please contact the Ohio State Highway Patrol at 614-466-2660.