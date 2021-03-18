Ohio Highway Patrol: Impaired driver clocked at 121mph on I-71

DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol says one of its troopers clocked an impaired driver at 121 miles per hour on I-71.

The traffic stop happened along I-71 South near the Sunbury exit in Delaware County. Dash camera released Wednesday shows how the stop progressed. When the trooper first approaches the car, the driver suggests that he’s on his way to Columbus where is significant other may be in labor.

“How much alcohol have you drank tonight?” the trooper asked the driver, after observing a bottle in the vehicle.

“Not a lot,” the driver replied.

The driver said he was coming from Tallmadge, Ohio, more than 100 miles away.

Preparing for a series of field sobriety tests, the trooper notes that the driver had difficulty following instructions.

“I know you’re all discombobulated, you’re probably excited,” said the trooper. “We’re going to try and get you out of here as fast as we can, right after we make sure you’re not impaired. With your speed, the alcohol in the center console, gonna make sure you’re not impaired.”

“Is this Ashland I’m at?” the driver asked during the roadside tests. Traveling on I-71, the driver would have passed Ashland 50 miles before.

The driver was arrested for OVI and speeding. During the arrest, the driver insisted that as long as he gets some water, he should be okay.

“Okay for what?” the trooper replied.

Reiterating that his child is being born, the driver says he needs to get to Columbus.

“I know man. You can’t be driving while you’re impaired, right?” the trooper said.

The patrol said that a breath test performed later showed his blood alcohol content was more than twice the legal limit.