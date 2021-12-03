Ohio homeowner convicted in killings of 2 teens smoking marijuana

An Ohio man has been convicted in the fatal shooting of two teens he found smoking marijuana inside a vehicle in his garage.

Victor Santana of Dayton will be sentenced later this month after being convicted of murder and felonious assault on Thursday.

Authorities say Santana shot the two 17-year-olds when he found them inside his detached garage in August 2019.

A third teen who was there testified that Santana fired without warning. But his defense attorney says Santana saw the three go through his front gate and was afraid they were going to come into his house.