Ohio homeowners may be eligible for tornado safe room rebate

State emergency officials in Ohio say homeowners who want to construct a tornado shelter on their property may be eligible for a 75% rebate.
The Ohio Safe Room Rebate Program began taking applications Jan. 6.
The application process continues through April 6.
The Ohio Emergency Management Agency describes a safe room as a structure specifically designed to provide near-absolute protection in an extreme weather event.
The safe room program began in 2012 and awards rebates to about 100 homeowners each year.
A computer will randomly draw the winning recipients who must be single-family residential homeowners.
The maximum rebate is $4,875.
