Ohio homeowners may be eligible for tornado safe room rebate

by: AP

Posted: / Updated:

View of the ‘rope’ or decay stage of tornado seen during ‘Sound Chase,’ a joint project of NSSL and Mississippi State University in Cordell, Oklahoma May 22, 1981. (Photo by NOAA Photo Library/Getty Images)

State emergency officials in Ohio say homeowners who want to construct a tornado shelter on their property may be eligible for a 75% rebate.

The Ohio Safe Room Rebate Program began taking applications Jan. 6.

The application process continues through April 6.

The Ohio Emergency Management Agency describes a safe room as a structure specifically designed to provide near-absolute protection in an extreme weather event.

The safe room program began in 2012 and awards rebates to about 100 homeowners each year.

A computer will randomly draw the winning recipients who must be single-family residential homeowners. 

The maximum rebate is $4,875. 

