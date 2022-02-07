Ohio honorarily renames Ohio State Park ‘Burrow Oak State Park’

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow celebrates after the Bengals defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 34-31 in an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

It’s Super Bowl week and Governor Mike DeWine and the rest of Ohio has Bengal fever.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Director Mary Mertz today temporarily renamed three Ohio State Parks to honor current and past players of the Super-Bowl-bound Cincinnati Bengals.

“We are incredibly proud of the Bengals and everything they have accomplished this season,” said Governor DeWine. “The whole state will be rooting for Cincinnati on Sunday, and this is a fun way to show support for the orange and black.”

Ahead of Super Bowl LVI on Sunday, Burr Oak State Park in Glouster will be referred to as “Burrow Oak State Park” in honor of Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, who grew up in nearby Athens, Ohio. If the Bengals top the Rams on Sunday, Burrow will become the first quarterback in history to win the Heisman Trophy, a National Championship, and the Super Bowl.

Evan McPherson, whose game-winning kicks in the divisional playoff and AFC Conference Championship games helped send the Bengals to the Super Bowl, will be celebrated at Paint Creek State Park in Bainbridge with the moniker of “Evan McPherson Extra Point Creek State Park.”

Hueston Woods State Park in College Corner will honor legendary Bengals running back Ickey Woods. The park, now dubbed “Ickey Woods State Park,” is located between Cincinnati and Dayton.