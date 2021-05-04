Ohio hospital won’t release names of officers in shooting

COLUMBUS (AP) — A private hospital system is refusing to release the names of officers involved in the fatal shooting of a man in an Ohio emergency room last month.

Officers with Mount Carmel St. Ann’s Hospital in suburban Columbus are certified by the state and carry guns, like hundreds of other sworn officers working for private entities in Ohio.

But because they are not part of a formal department and don’t carry out regular police duties the hospital argues they aren’t covered by the state’s open records law.

Both Columbus and St. Ann’s officers fired their weapons in the April 12 incident.