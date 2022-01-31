Ohio hotel filled with high carbon monoxide levels sends at least 6 children to the hospital

Authorities are trying to find the source of carbon monoxide at an Ohio hotel that sent at least 11 people, more than half of them children, to a hospital.

Marysville Fire Chief Jay Riley told the Columbus Dispatch that everyone who was hospitalized had been in the pool area of the Hampton Inn.

A hospital official said victims had been stabilized or upgraded. Riley said Sunday morning that he had no immediate update on the investigation.

A representative of the Hampton Inn Marysville said Sunday that officials were “fully cooperating with the local authorities as they investigate this incident.”