Ohio House OKs school funding plan; unclear if Senate will

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio House has approved a bipartisan proposal to overhaul the state’s unconstitutional school funding system.

But it remains uncertain whether the Senate will vote on it this month.

Some GOP lawmakers there question the accuracy and feasibility of the eventual price tag, an estimated $2 billion annually.

Lawmakers championing the proposal for a more equitable funding distribution are urging action before year’s end, when several of them leave office and the legislative process restarts with the next General Assembly.

But the leader of the Senate Finance Committee has suggested more evaluation is needed and the changes should be considered during next year’s state budget process.