Ohio House passes bill that stops schools from requiring vaccine not given FDA approval

UPPER ARLINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) -- He steals their heart, then steals their money. That’s what multiple women across Ohio and other states told police about the same man.

NBC4 Investigates spoke with a woman in Upper Arlington who found she was not the only one to fall for the alleged romance scammer. She spoke on the condition of anonymity and agreed to share her story in hopes of preventing others from falling for a romance ruse.