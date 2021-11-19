Ohio House passes bill that stops schools from requiring vaccine not given FDA approval

Ohio Headlines

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Sept. 14, 2021 file photo, a syringe is prepared with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic at the Reading Area Community College in Reading, Pa. President Joe Biden has directed OSHA to write a rule requiring employers with at least 100 workers to force employees to get vaccinated or produce weekly test results showing they are virus free.(AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

Countdown To Black Friday
November 26 2021 12:00 am

On Thursday the Ohio House passed the Medical Freedom Act, according to Ohio State Rep. Jena Powell.

According to Powell the bill would:

  • ban public or private use of vaccine passports
  • prohibit schools or businesses from requring any vaccine that hasn’t been approved by the FDA

It also requires schools and businesses to accept vaccine exemptions for:

  • Any reason of personal conscience, inclduing religious conviction
  • Possession of natural immunity
  • Medical contraindictions

Powell notes that under the legislation students and employees can take legal action if their rights are violated.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter