Ohio House passes bill that stops schools from requiring vaccine not given FDA approval

On Thursday the Ohio House passed the Medical Freedom Act, according to Ohio State Rep. Jena Powell.
According to Powell the bill would:
- ban public or private use of vaccine passports
- prohibit schools or businesses from requring any vaccine that hasn’t been approved by the FDA
It also requires schools and businesses to accept vaccine exemptions for:
- Any reason of personal conscience, inclduing religious conviction
- Possession of natural immunity
- Medical contraindictions
Powell notes that under the legislation students and employees can take legal action if their rights are violated.