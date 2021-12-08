Ohio House passes bill to strengthen abortion manslaughter laws

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTRF) — Ohio’s abortion manslaughter laws were bolstered today after Ohio House Republicans voted on a bill that would toughen laws already in place, according to reports.

The bill would expand the crime of abortion manslaughter to criminalize failure to care for a child born alive after abortion It also allows mothers to sue those found guilty of abortion manslaughter, reports say.

Senate Bill 157 passed through the House with a 59-33 vote and now goes to Governor Mike DeWine to sign, say reports.