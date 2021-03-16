Ohio House Republicans Introduce Bill That Would End State’s Mask Mandate

Columbus, Ohio (WTRF)- Ohio Governor Mike Dewine said on March 4 that all health orders will be lifted if the state reaches 50 cases per 100,000 people.

A group of Ohio House Republicans think it should end sooner.

State Rep. Jena Powel introduced House Bill 202 that would remove the current face-covering mandate and prohibit any future mask orders during the COVID-19 state of emergency.

“Sixteen states currently do not have a statewide mask mandate,” the Republican state representative said. “These states are thriving economically, mentally, and emotionally.”

23 House Republicans have co sponsored the bill.

“Cases are decreasing dramatically, and vaccine distribution is increasing rapidly,” added Powell. “This bill supports individual freedom, and allows Ohioans to make the choice of whether or not they voluntarily want to wear a mask.”

As of Tuesday morning, the Ohio Department of Health was reporting 155 COVID-19 cases per 100,000.