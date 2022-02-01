Ohio identifies 27 election fraud cases involving 2020 votes

Republican Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose says a routine review of potential voter fraud has identified 62 new potential cases.

He referred the cases to local prosecutors or the Ohio attorney general’s office Tuesday.

Of those, 31 are non-citizens who registered to vote but did not cast a ballot.

The other 31 may have cast illegal ballots, including 27 in the 2020 general election.

LaRose emphasized that is a tiny fraction of nearly 6 million votes cast.

LaRose said the criminal referrals “are all about accountability” and showing lawbreakers Ohio takes election security seriously.