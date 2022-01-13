Ohio inmate gets more jail time after throwing urine, poop on prison employee

A man in an Ohio prison will get more jail time after he reportedly sprayed poop and urine on a corrections officer as they were walking by.

James W. Smith was sentenced by a federal judge to 41 months in prison for 11 counts of assaulting, resisting or impeding an officer or employee according to WFMJ

According to the news outlet, Smith threw an unknown liquid substance on the face, chest, and arm on a nurse who was making daily rounds.

Smith was reportedly already in jail serving a seven-and-a-half-year sentence for a federal firearm violation in 2015 and was expected out this year.

WFMJ says Smith will serve his sentence at the United States Penitentiary Atlanta, or the Federal Correctional Institution Memphis.

Smith is expected to be on probation for another three years.