Beallsville, Ohio (WTRF) – The nationwide fight over school curriculum has made its way to the Buckeye State.

Legislation modeled after Florida’s Parental Rights in Education bill was introduced earlier this week—and is already creating a firestorm.

House Bill 616 deals with several issues that have led to tense school board meetings across the country.

It lays out what subjects regarding race and sex are appropriate for what grade levels, and says funds will be withheld from districts that violate its rules.

The bill would prevent school boards from selecting what lawmakers call “divisive or inherently racist concepts” for instruction.

It specifically bans critical race theory, the 1619 Project and inherited racial guilt.

The text would also prohibit schools from teaching anything about sexual orientation or gender identity in kindergarten through 3rd grade.

The bill hasn’t passed yet, but Lieutenant Governor Jon Husted says it’s an opportunity to have a

debate over what is acceptable in school.

It certainly merits a conversation about what an appropriate role schools play in teaching these children, and what role parents should have in what is being taught to their children. And there’s nothing harmful about having that conversation. Lt. Gov. Jon Husted, (R)-Ohio

The proposal is already drawing heated reactions.

The Ohio Education Association released a statement on the bill, saying in part that lawmakers are quote “continuing to use race and sexual orientation as wedge issues to score cheap political points.”

The Lieutenant Governor has responded to these criticisms, stressing that he wants Ohioans to focus on the facts of the bill and not hyperbole.