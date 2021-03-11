Ohio Judge: CDC exceeded authority in issuing eviction moratorium

CLEVELAND (AP) — A federal judge in Ohio has ruled that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lacked the authority to issue a nationwide moratorium on rental evictions.

It’s the second such ruling issued by a federal judge in two weeks. U.S. District Judge J. Philip Calabrese, sitting in Cleveland, ruled Wednesday that the CDC went beyond what the federal Public Health Service Act allows it to do.

But he didn’t grant an injunction that would have stopped the agency from enforcing the moratorium.

The ruling comes two weeks after U.S. District Judge J. Campbell Barker in the Eastern District of Texas also determined that the moratorium was unconstitutional.

The Justice Department is appealing that order.