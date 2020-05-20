https://www.wtrf.com/live-streaming-video/

Ohio judge rules state cannot penalize gyms that reopen

Ohio Headlines

Nearly three dozen gym operators -- including one in Boardman -- filed suit this month

by: WKBN Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(WKBN) – There is a victory for gym and fitness centers across Ohio that had sued the state to reopen.

A judge in Lake County has ruled Ohio Health Director Dr. Amy Acton cannot impose penalties or fines against fitness centers simply because they do not comply with her orders closing them down because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nearly three dozen gym operators — including one in Boardman — filed suit this month claiming the state’s guidelines were not constitutional.

The new order states that the facilities will still have to follow safety regulations that would cover these types of businesses.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter