Ohio Judge, wife convicted in hit-and-run crash that injured man

MARION, Ohio (AP) — A county judge and his wife have been convicted on multiple counts in a hit-and-run crash that injured a 19-year-old man last summer.

The state Attorney General’s office announced Wednesday that the verdict means Jason Warner, who serves as a Marion County Common Pleas judge, will lose his post because state law bars a convicted felon from serving as a judge.

He was elected in November 2018 but has been on a leave of absence.

Warner was found guilty of complicity to leave the scene of an accident and complicity to tampering with evidence.

His wife, Julia, who was driving the car, was also convicted on those charges and two counts of misdemeanor negligent assault.